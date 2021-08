Image credit: Google

COVID? What COVID?

India witnessed a horrific second wave of COVID-19 in the months of April and May this year. At one point, the official daily COVID cases crossed the figure of 4 lakh. Experts are predicting a third wave. Despite this, it seems Bollywood has forgotten that the virus is still here. The number of cases have surely fallen, but that doesn’t mean we are free to do what pleases us according to our own conveniences. Here’s a look at how Bollywood has almost resumed things like they were pre March 2020.