Image credit: Instagram

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina got trolled for one of her reels. The video had her holding her baby in one hand and walking toward the balcony. She got trolled for not holding her baby correctly. In her recent Insta stories, Debina Bonnerjee hit back at all those asking her so many questions. She also hit back at those asking her why does she call her mother-in-law aunty. In the post, she wrote, So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way...Why I call my mother-in-law aunty and not mummy...Any more questions? All I say is I am surrounded by a few pair of protective hands as you can see who say it's all fine.