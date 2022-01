Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh holding hands

Social media has boomed in the last couple of years. While it has many benefits, there are some drawbacks as well. The amount for trolling on social media has just hit the roof. Many celebs too face the brunt of it and more often than not, the reasons are just too silly. Deepika and Ranveer were recently trolled for holding hands as they returned from a vacation. Like seriously? They are a couple and holding hands is one of the basic things couples do to show affection.