Image credit: Instagram

Disha Patani

Disha Patani looked extremely hot in a burnt red thong bikini and the click went viral in no time. Reactions came pouring in for Disha Patani in no time. While most fans left hearts and fire emojis for that click, others were in the mood to troll. Some used Tiger Shroff's dialogue, Arre choti bacchi ho kya, while other commented that, Yeh dekhkar Tiger ki buri halaat huyi hogi. Though the two have never admitted that they are dating, it is like an open secret.