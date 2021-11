Image credit: Instagram

Worst dressed Bollywood and TV actresses on Diwali so far

Diwali is an important festival for Bollywood celebrities who never miss a chance to dress up and look at her stunning best. But sometimes, celebs don't get it right and that's what puts them into the worst dressed category. And since we are crusing through the long Diwali weekend, we decided to feature a few Bollywood and TV actresses such as Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shamita Shetty and others who have worn the worst dresses during the festival so far.