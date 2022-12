Image credit: Instagram

Adult web series on OTT

One month after the Supreme Court slammed Ekta Kapoor for polluting young minds by showing objectionable content in ALTBalaji's XXX web series, the producer recently took a dig at Karan Johar by saying, Tum karo toh Lust Stories, hum kare toh Gandi Baat. Not just XXX or Lust Stories, there are several adult web series such as Maaya, Spotlight, Mastram and more that are loaded with sexual content and you should only watch alone.