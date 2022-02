Image credit: Instagram/Radhika Pandit

Yash and Radhika Pandit attend a wedding

Yash and Radhika Pandit, along with their kids, attended a relative’s wedding recently. Sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “Met my Chikkammas/Pachis/Maushis (Mom's sisters) at my cousin's Wedding after soooo long!! Had a lovely time Dressed up for a wedding after a long too!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP.”