Yashoda Box office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu soars higher and higher

​Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a roll. Yashoda is doing very well in theatres. It has collected more than Rs 11 crores in two days domestic plus global. The actress is set for her second hit after the success of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Yashoda has done better than Nagarjuna's The Ghost and Naga Chaitanya's Thank You. There is buzz that they might come together for a project in the future. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has some very exciting projects in hand like Shaakuntalam and the web series with Raj and DK.