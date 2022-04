Image credit: Google

KGF Chapter 2 first day box office collection

Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon starrer KGF: Chapter 2 was expected to take the box office by storm, and that has clearly happened. The movie has collected Rs. 134.5 crore in India (all languages), and the Hindi version of the film has collected Rs. 53.95 crore. It has not only got the highest opening for a South film, but it has become the highest grosser in the Hindi market on day 1. Hrithik Roshan’s War had the record of collecting Rs. 51.60 crore on its day one, and KGF 2 has broken that record. Before KGF 2, many other South dubbed films had left a mark at the box office on day 1.