Image credit: YouTube / Instagram

Sequels of TV shows

Sequels are nothing new in Bollywood and OTT platforms, but nowadays, to engage audiences on television, Indian serials also have sequels. While of course there are many reality shows that have many seasons, in fiction, it is Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin which is one of the most popular franchises on the small screen. In 2021, we got to see many sequels to shows that aired many years ago. So, here’s a list of sequels to hit TV shows that returned this year…