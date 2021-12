Image credit: Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma and other actresses who embraced motherhood this year

2021 was a very bumpy year. In the first three months of the year, we all thought the pandemic is over as the things were getting normal. However, once again in April, the second wave of Covid-19 hit the country and things were shut. But, for a few celebrities the year 2021 has been very special because they welcomed a new member in their family. Yes, many beautiful actresses from B-Town and television industry embraced motherhood this year. While for some it was their first child, for a few it was second time. So, before the year ends, let’s look at the list of actresses who became mommies in 2021…