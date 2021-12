Image credit: YouTube

Kiara Advani in Shershaah:

Having emerged as the nation's favourite with her heart-warming portrayal as Dimple Cheema in one of the most celebrated successful films of the year- Shershaah, Kiara Advani has once again won the hearts of the audience. Her simple, innocent and convincing character carved a place in audience's minds, particularly winning praises for the emotionally heavy climax sequence. Paying an ode to the unsung heroes behind the heroes, Kiara Advani's character highlighted the struggles of army families that bear the loss of their braveheart.