Kriti Sanon in Mimi

Truly the best performer of the year, Kriti Sanon, took on the role of a surrogate mother this early in her career; a bold risk that paid off and how! The young superstar not only shouldered the film and had the critics and audiences raving about her performance in Mimi, but also shouldered a sensitive concept of surrogacy. The film did for her what Raazi did for Alia Bhatt and Piku did for Deepika Padukone, truly put her on the map as a talent to reckon with!