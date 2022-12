Arjun Rampal (London Files)

We have seen Arjun Rampal play a plethora of characters on the silver screen, throughout the years. His performances have never failed to amaze us. He made a strong OTT performance through the web series called 'London Files'. We have seen the bright and positive side of London through many movies and web series but London Files shows us a dark, grim and chilling one. Arjun Rampal plays the role of a detective who is troubled by a traumatic past. His character is on a journey to find the truth and Arjun Rampal has played it to perfection. So much so that we feel like we are on a journey with him.