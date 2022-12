BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

The list of Most Googled K-Pop idols of 2022 is here. As we know, the K-Pop wave is taking over the world. Groups like BTS and Blackpink dominate headlines. They are also reigning on Twitter. Even those not into K-Pop are curious to know who are these guys? And once you find out about them, the interest seems to grow and grow. BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is the most searched K-Pop idol on Google for 2022. There are a few main reasons for this. His presence at the Celine Fashion Week created a stir on social media. Kim Taehyung aka V also attracted GP with some of his videos on TikTok from the Las Vegas concert. Lastly, the curiosity around his dating rumours with Blackpink rapper Jennie Kim.