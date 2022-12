TV celebs who tied the knot in 2022

Let's check out who tied the knot this year. There were a lot of celebs who tied the knot in 2022. It was a year full of weddings, it wouldn't be wrong to say now that we look back, so many celebs got married! Despite the year going by in a jiffy, did it realise to y'all that so many people got married this year? Well, here are some from the world of television who got hitched to the love of their lives this year. From Mouni Roy to Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karishma Tanna and more are on the list.