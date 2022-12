Worst-dressed actresses of the year

We are back with another year-ender that talks about the worst-dressed actresses of 2022. Fans look up to their favourite Bollywood stars for some fashion and style goals. But, there are times when these celebs shock everyone with their disastrous style choices and leave fashion police disappointed over the years. Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone to Janhvi Kapoor; a look at worst dressed divas of the year.