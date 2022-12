Year Ender 2022: Top 10 actors who won hearts on OTT

It's time to give a wrap on the OTT content and performances of the year. It's like the year flew away in a jiffy and now soon December and 2022 will also come to an end. Just like the previous years, this year too, there were a lot of films and series that were released on several OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, MX Players, etc. As we give a wrap on the OTT content and performances today, here's a look at the TOP 10 actors who won hearts with their acting chops. From Kartik Aaryan to Vijay Varma and more are on the list.