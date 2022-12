Image credit: Instagram

KK

Playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away on June 1 night. He was 53. KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. It was learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.