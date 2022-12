Victory of The Kashmir Files

Not all was bad for Bollywood in 2023. For many it was special. A lot of good and positive also took place. Like the victory of The Kashmir Files. Vivek Agnihotri's film starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and more did fabulously well at the box office. It also received critically acclaim and appreciation from all corners. The movie based on the sufferings of Kashmiri Pandit minted close to Rs 350 crore at the box office.