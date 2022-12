Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Popular South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke her heart out about an autoimmune condition called Myositis. She took to her Instagram and said that doctors were confident of her full recovery and that she is taking it one day at a time. The actress underwent treatment with her parents and took a break from her career. She was recently seen in the Yashoda film.