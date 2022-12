When Top TRP TV shows disappointed fans in 2022

Today, we will be having a look at the TOP TV shows that have left fans disappointed in one way or another. Running a TV show is not an easy thing. One might introduce a lot of twists and turns and some of them might work in their favour while some may now. Ever since the boom in social media in the last couple of years, fans have been expressing their thoughts and opinions on TV shows a lot. Be it Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Anupamaa or Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out the list below: