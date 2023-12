Year Ender 2023: Lessons to be learnt from Animal

So, the year's ending already? Three more weeks and 2023 would be in the past. While you sit down and reflect on what all you did this year, here we are with our Year Ender discussing the lesson that Bollywood movies and 'experiments' taught. Bollywood is not all music, fun and dance you know and especially 2023 has been a great year with multiple hits. Shah Rukh having delivered two of the greatest and on his way for his third (Dunki), all by himself is a big score for the industry. Right now, the rage is about Animal. Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer have surpassed Rs 700 crores worldwide already. And it continues to mint more money. There are several lessons that Bollywood and the audience both learned from Animal. And it is that the film need not cater to everyone. Masses can pour in huge numbers despite the screentime of 3 plus hours if the movie is well made. Darker themes are a part of storytelling. The most important one is that films are not preachy, they are a form of entertainment that narrate the journeys of various characters.