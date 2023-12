Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

2023 is ending soon and we are all excited to welcome the new year. However, before we end this year, let’s take a look at the Hindi TV shows that went viral this year. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was the talk of the town. The makers of the show introduced a generation leap after which Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod left the show. Fans are still disappointed with the leap and have not yet accepted the new cast lead by Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami. Netizens are trolling the makers for ending the story of Abhimanyu and Akshara in just two years.