Image credit: Urfi Javed Instagram

Urfi Javed’s new look

Urfi Javed’s new look Love her or hate her, you simply can't ignore her. That’s Urfi Javed for you. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant took to Instagram to share some pics in which she is seen wearing a rather ‘revealing’ corset and a dupatta. It seems she was not wearing a bra. She is flaunting her midriff in the pics. Her look has fans divided. While many are finding it beautiful, there are some who are trolling her. “Ye Rassi Kyu Bandhi Hai?” wrote a fan. Another one added, “Ye Rassi Kyu Bandhi Hai!” A fan, who seemed impressed by her look, wrote, “Glamorous hot look.”