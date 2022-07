Sargun Kaur Luthra

While she is loved as Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein, the actress has done two notable supernatural shows in her career. One of them was Kaal Bhairaav Rahasya 2. She played the role of Gauri. It was her first major TV show. Post that, she was a part of Tantra. The show was about a family that falls prey to the clutches of black magic and supernatural forces. Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Tantra came in the early evening slot.