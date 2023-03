Krishna Mukherjee is the latest victim of trolls with her bikini pics from honeymoon

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee is now honeymooning in the Maldives with husband Chirag Batliwalla. The young lady and her husband are the latest victims of trolling. Netizens have expressed disappointment with the bikini pictures. Some of the comments are downright nasty. People also spoke about why she is wearing chooda when she is a Bengali and her husband is a Parsi.