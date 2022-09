Image credit: Instagram

Krishna Mukherjee gets engaged to Navy Commander beau: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and others attend

It was one of the biggest days in Krishna Mukherjee's life yesterday. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin fame beauty got engaged to the love of her life, Navy Commander Chirag Batliwalla in a fairytale engagement ceremony in the scenic hills of Manali. The engagement ceremony of Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag was attended by Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast members, Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza and Aditi Bhatia, alongside Jasmin Bhasin, Arijit Taneja and others. Aly, Shireen and others shared a lot of pictures and videos from Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag's engagement ceremony and here we are with some of the priceless moments from the do.