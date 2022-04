Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Ruhi Bhalla aka Ruhaanika Dhawan’s hot avatar

Remember little Ruhi of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein? It was little Ruhi who brought Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya) and Raman Bhalla (Karan Patel) close on the show. She was the star of her Ishimaa’s eyes both on and off screen. Well, Ruhaanika Dhawan is all grown up now. She posted pics in a one shoulder bodycon looking hot and sexy. This is a real surprise for fans. We wonder if she is planning to make a comeback soon? Fans left fire and heart emojis on her pics. Ruhi Bhalla is by far one of the most popular characters of the landmark show.