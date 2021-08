Image credit: Instagram

Shireen Mirza gets engaged

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza gets engaged to beau Hasan Sartaj in an intimate ceremony on August 4. Shireen’s friend and her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee was also a part of the ceremony. She has shared several pictures and videos from the engagement night. Shireen Mirza wore a blue lehenga and pink dupatta, while groom-to-be Hasan wore a suit. They both looked like a made for each other match.