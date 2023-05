Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani completes 10 years

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed 10 years of its release today. The Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone starrer film is close to everyone's hearts. The film is relatable on many levels. Each character has a story to tell and each struck the right chord with the audience who went to watch the movie in theatres. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani minted whopping Rs 319.6 crores worldwide back in 2013! Today, on the 10 anniversary of its release here are some trivia and BTS scenes from the shooting.