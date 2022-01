Image credit: Twitter/ @_DevAkshi__ / @_cloud_Zoe/ @xxgoldenroses/ Instagram/ MovieMate Media

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara's love confession for Abhimanyu

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara aka Pranali Rathod finally confessing her true feelings for Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda in front of both the Goenka and Birla families. For a long time now, fans of Abhi and Akshu have been wanting to see the lovers together. And their prayers will be answered in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In this gallery, we bring to you, 5 UNMISSABLE scenes from the upcoming episode that every fan should watch out for. First up is Akshara's love confession. Pranali Rathod's Akshara didn't want to confess, but the thought of losing Abhi again seems to have finally hit her. Tonight, the much-awaited AbhiRa love confession will take place and it will be as special as fans want it to be.