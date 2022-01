Image credit: Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa moments

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV series in the country. It enjoys a good fan following despite the new characters being introduced a couple of months ago. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant have stepped in as the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's exit. Harshad's Abhimanyu and Pranali's Akshara have quickly made a place in everyone's hearts. However, currently, the lovebirds are separated. Today, we are sharing some priceless BTS and candid pics of Abhimanyu and Akshara that'll leave you rooting for AbhiRa reunion. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod make for such a gorgeous on-screen pair, don't you think?