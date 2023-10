Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abeer Singh reveals Kairav and Muskaan will not be a part of the show post leap

Speaking to BollywoodLife, Abeer said, "You won't see Kairav and Muskaan post leap because the story is almost taking a 50 years leap. So, if it is going so far, I don't think I will come with the white hair. This was the producers call and not my call. They were very understanding and nice to know that if they show me as a 50 year old, I won't be able to look like that. It will not look nice. It has nothing to do with my image in the industry, it just that it won't suit us. So, this role of Kairav and Muskaan should be given to some actor who truly deserves it, who truly deserves the age and the role. Rajan Shahi as a producer always makes sure that the cast is just right. It won't look good if I only come with white hair and beard. The audience will not be able to connect with the character so the production has been amazing with this decision. Also, I am not upset at all that I am not in the leap."