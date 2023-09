Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TRPs drop, here's why!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the TV top shows since its start. The show has won millions of hearts with its storyline and plot. The makers leave no stone unturned in making the show even more dramatic. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda's on-screen chemistry has made fans fall in love with them. The show has been ruling the TRP charts for a decade now. But, recently the show's TRP fell drastically and we have reasons that affected its views.