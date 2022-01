Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram

AbhiRa's chemistry on fire in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seeing some interesting twists and turns. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant entered Rajan Shahi's TV show after Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan left. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is since focussing on the love triangle between Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi. Abhimanyu is in love with Akshara and likewise, Akshara is in love with Abhimanyu. However, Aarohi wants Abhimanyu for herself as he is the best and she wants everything best in her life. And now the lovers are separated. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the pain and longing of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Their chemistry is FIRE and will leave all AbhiRa fans gushing.