Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Rohit goes missing; Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi’s lives change

Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been going on well. The new story of the show is finally getting some love from the audience. Apart from Samridhii and Shehzada, the show also stars Shruti Ulfat, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Rajora, Shivam Khajuria, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Anita Raj, Saloni Sandhu, Rishabh Jaiswal, Sikandar Kharbanda, Manthan Setia, Sharon Varma, and Pratiksha Honmukhe. As per the latest story, Armaan and Ruhi loved each other but they have to marry someone else. Armaan marries Abhira while Ruhi is married to Armaan’s younger brother Rohit. Rohit soon comes to know about Armaan and Ruhi and he suddenly disappears. The Poddars find out that his car has met with an accident and presume him to be dead. But Dadisa refuses to believe that he is dead because they did not receive his body yet. Ruhi is heartbroken and Abhira-Armaan try to console their family.