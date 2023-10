Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twists

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has grabbed everyone’s attention. As per the latest story, Abhimanyu and Akshara’s wedding got delayed as everyone came to know about Akshara’s pregnancy. Akshara is happy about having Abhinav’s baby while Manjiri wants her to abort the child to marry Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu wants to raise Abhinav’s child as his own and goes against Manjiri. He and Akshara once again decide to get married. Abhimanyu leaves the Birla house for the same. The wedding preparations of their marriage have begun again. However, amidst all this Abhimanyu had to leave Birla hospital as Mahima and Parth decide to use the charity funds to open a VIP hospital. Abhimanyu leaves it as it is against his ethics.