Image credit: Instagram/Hina Khan

Eid wishes from Hina

It is Eid today and Hina Khan has a special way to wish her fans. The actress has a massive fan following on Instagram and she keeps sharing a lot of her videos and pictures. Hina took to Instagram and shared pictures in a beautiful dress. Along with these pictures, Hina Khan wrote, “Eid Mubarak”. A lot of her friends from the industry, Rashami Desai, Arjun Bijlani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shaheer Sheikh and others wished her in the comments section.