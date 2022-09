Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohena Kumari Singh's baby boy Ayaansh with his parents

Finally, Mohena Kumari Singh has shown the face of Ayaansh to the world. She shared three pics on her social media. We can see the baby boy in a grey set. Mohena Kumari Singh is looking great in a green saree, which looks like it has gara designs done on it. Her husband, Suyash Rawat is posing in a cream kurta. Ayaansh was born in Mumbai some months back. Shivangi Joshi, Lata Sabherwal, Pooja Joshi, Deepti Bhatnagar and others sent love to the little one. In the family portrait, we can see Shri Satpal Ji Maharaj, who is one of the most famous spiritual leaders of Uttarakhand. He is also a Cabinet Minister.