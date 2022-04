Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: What should happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Of late the TRPs are a little low, but there’s no dip in the popularity of the show. In the recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara learns the truth that Aarohi brought about the accident of Manjiri. Akshu reveals the accident incident, but it is heard by Mahima and not Abhi. Later, we saw Manjiri asking Abhimanyu to move on from his accident and focus on the wedding. He does so and asks Akshara to do the same. Akshu misunderstands that Abhi forgave her and Aarohi. Later, when Abhi learns the truth, he confronts Akshara who says she didn’t know that he didn’t know. And now, the AbhiRa wedding is a big question mark. Here’s what could help the story forward.