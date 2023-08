TV couples and romance

TV shows have become an integral part of our lives. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and other TV shows have become very popular. The love stories shown on the shows have also won hearts. Actors have left everyone surprised with their sizzling chemistry on-screens. While there are not many bold scenes shown on television, a few shows did try to go a bit forward with some steamy scenes. Here’s a list of TV shows that had such bold and steamy scenes.