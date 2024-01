Things we don't want to see in 2024 in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa and more shows

And we are in 2024 now! 2023 was a good year for Indian TV shows such as Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more. Towards the end of the year, we saw several TV shows performing well. Be it Pandya Store, Imlie, Teri Meri Doriyann, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more. However, there were shows called out as well. And we have listed down the reasons why. Well, the reasons listed below are also the things which we don't want to see in Hindi TV shows in 2024. Let's hope the makers change the strategy, bring in interesting and exciting twists in the episodes.