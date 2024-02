Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira is married to Armaan who loved Ruhi

The generation four of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami as Armaan Poddar, Samridhii Shukla as Abhira Sharma and Pratiksha Honmukhe as Ruhi Birla. Armaan and Ruhi met at a resort and fell in love. But Armaan's brother married Ruhi in some twisted circumstances. Armaan too under bizarre circumstances had to marry Abhira. Now, Rohit is missing and Ruhi is still in love with Armaan. The latter is maintaining his distance but Ruhi feels Armaan is still in love with her and that they can get back together again. On the other hand, Armaan and Abhira are slowly coming close to each other. Ruhi still trying to get Armaan's attention and being a constant third wheel has been noticed by fans. Having said that, the refreshing change is Ruhi's sometimes good behaviour with Abhira. Let's have a look at other TV shows that had third-wheel angles which were kinda overused.