Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler: Manjiri pushes Akshara, will Abhinav’s child survive?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see that Akshara will get a call from bank and she will get to know that they are sealing her Kasauli house and car. Manjiri hears this and offers Akshara money. She tells Akshara to take as much as money she wants but tells her to return Abhimanyu back. Akshara gets hurt hearing this and leaves but in the argument, Manjiri ends up pushing Akshara. Akshara falls down while Abhimanyu gets shocked. He asks Manjiri to stay away from her. He takes her to the hospital where the doctor informs him that Akshara and the baby are not fine.