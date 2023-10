Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin spoiler: Ayush accuses Savi of cheating in exam

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Savi decides to leave as she is hurt by people who constantly tried to pull her down. Shantanu asks Isha to make Savi understand but she says that Savi is hurt by Ishaan. Ishaan tries to apologise to Savi but is not able to do so. Savi enters the exam hall when Ayush and Durva exchange chits and try to cheat. Savi complains to the examiner who ignores it. Later, Ayush frames Savi and tells the examiner that she was trying to cheat. Examiner accuses Savi and Ishaan says they will speak to the board members.