Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Manveer starts divorce proceedings of Angad and Sahiba

In the upcoming episode of Teri Meri Doriyaann, Angad carries Sahiba on his shoulder and brings her home. She refuses to stay and throws her tantrums. Angad tells her that she is still his wife and her life is in danger. While Manveer wants Angad to marry Seerat and divorce Sahiba. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's picturesque nostalgia moment wins fans' hearts [Check Reactions]