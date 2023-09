Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler: Nitya to go to jail?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nitya was silently observing the conversation between Birju and Arjun. She gets shocked seeing that her truth will come in front of everyone. She points the gun and pulls the trigger. Birju is about to take Nitya's name and confess that she was the mastermind behinf Samrat's murder. Will Nitya escape or will she get punished?