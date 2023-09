Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Shaurya to steal Palkhi from Rajveer?

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, Rajveer and Palkhi have feelings for each other, but they do not confess. Shaurya takes advantage of the situation and plans to seek revenge from Rajveer. He will steal Palkhi from Rajveer.