Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2 beauty Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the TV industry. She has been ruling hearts ever since she was a kid. Shivangi was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. After that, Shivangi Joshi has been missing from the screens. Her fans are missing her a lot and want her to return on-screens soon. Shivangi seems to have taken a break for now, having worked on a TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, for about 6-7 years. And hence, for now, Shivangi has been keeping up her fans via her Instagram posts. Her latest pics have sent them into a tizzy.